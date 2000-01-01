The professional QR Code Management platform to create, track and edit all your QR codes in one place.
Select a content type at the top for your QR code (URL, Text, Email...). After selecting your type you will see all available options. Enter all fields that should appear when scanning your QR code. Make sure everything you enter is correct because you can’t change the content once your QR code is printed.
You want your QR code to look unique? Set a custom color and replace the standard shapes of your QR code. The corner elements and the body can be customized individually. Add a logo to your QR code. Select it from the gallery or upload your own logo image. You can also start with one of the templates from the template gallery.
Set the pixel resolution of your QR code with the slider. Click the "Create QR Code"-button to see your qr code preview. Please make sure your QR code is working correctly by scanning the preview with your QR Code scanner. Use a high resolution setting if you want to get a png code with print quality.
Now you can download the image files for your QR code as .png or .svg, .pdf, .eps vector graphic. If you want a vector format with the complete design please choose .svg. SVG is working in software like Adobe Illustrator or Inkscape. The logo and design settings currently only work for .png and .svg files.
QRCode Monkey is one of the most popular free online qr code generators with millions of already created QR codes. The high resolution of the QR codes and the powerful design options make it one of the best free QR code generators on the web that can be used for commercial and print purposes.
QRCode Monkey also has no limitations. All generated QR codes will work forever, do not expire and have no scanning limits like you see at other commercial QR code generators. The created QR codes are static so the only limitation is that you can't edit the QR code again.
Put a custom brand on your QR code. With QRCode Monkey it is very simple and straightforward to add a logo to your QR Code. The QR codes are still readable. Every QR code can have an error correction up to 30%. This means 30% of the QR code (excluding the corner elements) can be removed and the QR code is still working. We can put a logo image on the QR code that covers up to 30%.
Make your QR code look really unique with our design and color options. You can customize the shape and form of the corner elements and the body of the QR code. You can also set your own colors for all QR code elements. Add a gradient color to the QR code body and make it really stand out. Attractive QR codes can increase the amount of scans.
QRCode Monkey offers print quality QR codes with high resolutions. When creating your QR code set the pixel size to the highest resolution to create .png files in print quality. You can also download vector formats like .svg, .eps, .pdf for best possible quality. We recommend the .svg format because it includes all design settings and gives you the perfect print format that can be used with most vector graphic software.
Most free QR code makers only allow creating QR codes in low resolutions and do not offer vector formats. Use the offered vector formats to print QR Codes in huge resolutions without losing quality. We recommend the .svg format for further editing. The offered .pdf and .eps formats only support classic QR codes without the design and logo options.
All generated QR Codes are 100% free and can be used for whatever you want. This includes all commercial purposes.
QR code stands for Quick Response Code and is barcode type that was invented by Denso Wave in 1994. Get more information at Wikipedia.
Yes, all QR codes you created with this QR generator are free and can be used for whatever you want.
They do not expire and will work forever! QR Codes created with QRCode Monkey are static and do not stop working after a certain time. You just can’t edit the content of the QR Codes again.
There is no limit and the created QR code will work forever. Scan it is many times as you wish!
We do not save or reuse your data in any form. We cache your qr code image files for 24h on our server to optimize the performance of QRCode Monkey.
Not all QR code scanners follow the official vCard standard which results in mixed up contact fields. Please try another QR code scanner app for better results.
There are many reasons why a QR code is not working correctly. At first check your entered data. Sometimes there are little typos in your URL that break your QR code. Some QR codes (like vCard) contain a lot of data. Try reducing the data you entered for your QR code when possible. This can make it easier for QR code scanner apps to read your code. Try to remove the logo in your QR code and check if this helps. Also make sure that there is enough contrast between the background and foreground of the QR code. The foreground should always be darker than the background. Here is an article about reasons why your QR codes are not working.
QRCode Monkey needs a modern HTML5 capable browser and is officially supporting Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Edge and Internet Explorer 11.